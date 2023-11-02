Greg Kame, OD, FAAO has announced his retirement from Los Angeles EyeCare Optometry Group in Little Tokyo.

Dr. Greg Kame

In a recent message to his patients, he said, “As I celebrate my 24th year at Los Angeles EyeCare Optometry Group, I want to thank all of you who have given me the privilege of being your optometrist. Your trust and confidence in me and my staff have been both professionally rewarding and personally humbling. The relationships I have had with so many of you have been a big part of my life and I will forever be grateful to consider you all friends.

“After much deliberation, I have decided to retire. My last day will be Nov. 9, 2023.

“I am confident that I am leaving you in caring hands. Dr. (Lynn) Matsuda will provide you with the highest level of care that you expect and deserve. Our team members will remain at the practice and continue the same personal and professional relationships they have worked hard to establish.

“If you have any questions, or to schedule an appointment, please call the office.”

Los Angeles EyeCare Optometry Group is located at 334B E. Second St. and can be reached at (213) 628-7419.

Kame will continue to work as an optometrist but will no longer be available in Little Tokyo.