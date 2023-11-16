The Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California in San Francisco hosted Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Monday for a roundtable discussion with Japantown and other cultural leaders in the larger Japanese American community. Kamikawa was in San Francisco for a meeting of APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation), an intergovernmental forum for 21 member economies in the Pacific Rim. Several events are being held in Japantown in conjunction with APEC.

Pictured from left: Diane Matsuda, Paul Osaki, Larry Oda, Cathy Inamasu, Steve Nakajo, Kamikawa, Sandy Mori, Kaz Maniwa, Kathleen Kimura, Roy Hirabayashi, PJ Hirabayashi and Consul General Yo Osumi. (Photo courtesy JCCCNC)