S. Shannon Yoon

VENTURA — The Ventura County Asian American Bar Association and The Colleges of Law present “Wills, Trusts, and Helping Your Loved Ones” on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 to 11 a.m. at The Colleges of Law, 4475 Market St., Ventura.

Attend this free presentation to learn from estate planning attorneys the basics of wills and trusts, and the importance of avoiding probate and preventing elder financial abuse.

Attorney S. Sharon Yoon will explain the importance of estate planning (more commonly known as wills and trusts) and what everyone needs to do to avoid probate.

Yoon is a certified specialist by the California State Bar in estate planning, trust, and probate law. Her experience and areas of emphasis include estate and business planning, probate, estate and trust administration, asset protection, special needs planning, and Medi-Cal. She has helped countless families and individuals in all areas of estate planning.

Dien Le

Attorney Dien Le will discuss the financial abuse of the elderly, specifically what it is; recognizing the red flags; how to avoid elder financial abuse; and the solutions and remedies available.

Le is an attorney with The Alvarez Firm and has more than two decades of sophisticated business and civil litigation experience. His current practice primarily focuses on probate, trust, and elder abuse litigation, as well as disputes relating to business and empoloyment matters.

On the Web:

https://venturacountyjacl.weebly.com/

https://www.vcaaba.com/