WEST COVINA — Flu and COVID vaccinations will be available at the Health & Book Fair on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, 1203 W. Puente Ave. in West Covina.

Bring the following items to your vaccination appointment if available: a form of ID, vaccine card/record, and insurance card.

ESGVJCC will also be joined by local community organizations with lots of great resources to share and have a Scholastic Book Fair. When you buy books, you’ll be supporting ESGVJCC’s child care center and preschool.

For more information, contact Events Coordinator Dai Davila at ddavila@esgvjcc.org or call (626) 960-2566.