With only four strings, Jake Shimabukuro is a humble master. His genuine love for people, the spirit of holidays, and his beloved home of Hawaii are at the forefront of his “Christmas in Hawaii” show. It will be a warm welcome of merriment and wonder for the season.

Joined by two special guest artists, bassis Jackson Waldhoff and singer/songwriter Justin Kawika Young, Shimabukuro will perform his signature show favorites and draw on a vibrant catalog of holiday classics such as “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “O Holy Night,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” and selections from his “Jake & Friends” album released in 2021, featuring collaborations with a who’s who of music royalty, from Willie Nelson and Bette Midler to Jimmy Buffett and Kenny Loggins.

The tour includes the following California venues:

Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at Poway Center for the Performing Arts, 15498 Espola Rd., Poway. (858) 748-0505, business@powaycenter.com, www.powaycenter.com

Sunday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. at Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Dr., Irvine. (949) 854-4646, tickets@thebarclay.org, www.thebarclay.org

Saturday, Dec. 16, at 8 p.m. at Uptown Theatre Napa, 1350 3rd St., Napa. (707) 259-0123, boxoffice@uptowntheatrenapa.com, www.uptowntheatrenapa.com

Sunday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m. at Sunset Cultural Center, San Carlos Street at 9th Avenue, Carmel. (831) 620-2048, info@sunsetcenter.org, www.sunsetcenter.org

Monday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at Crest Theater, 1013 K St., Sacramento. (916) 476-3356, https://crestsacramento.com/

Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 7:30 p.m. Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. (805) 756-4849, pacslo@calpoly.edu, www.pacslo.org

Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 7:30 p.m. at Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto. (209) 338-2100, info@galloarts.org, www.galloarts.org

Thursday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita. (661) 362-5304, https://pac.canyons.edu/

For more information, go to: https://jakeshimabukuro.com/tour/