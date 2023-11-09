A funeral service for Kenichi “Ken” Inose, 90-year-old, Los Angeles, Calif.-born Sansei, who passed away on October 7, 2023, in Rancho Palos Verdes, will be held on Friday, November 24, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at the Chapel of Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes, with Rev. John Iwohara from Gardena Buddhist Church officiating.

He is predeceased by his parents, Seijiro and Yoshiko Inose; and survived by his wife, Kay Kayoko Inose; children, Donald Takashi Inose and Judy Keiko (Gregory) Jobes; grandchildren, Krislyn and Jack Jobes; sisters, Kiyoko Rose Yoshiyama, Hiroko Helen (Masa G.) Sakamoto, Lily Yuriko (Dr. David T.) Nakatani; brother-in-law, Richard (Connie) Sakai; sister-in-law, Amy Sakai-Swanberg; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The Inose family was incarcerated in Rohwer, Arkansas during WWII. They later returned to Southern California, where Ken graduated from Gardena High School in 1951. In 1953 he graduated from El Camino College then enrolled at California State Polytechnic College (Cal Poly) San Dimas Campus, then an all-male school. He graduated in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science degree in ornamental horticulture. Ken was a wholesale nursery grower and shipper for 40 years. Upon retirement he was able to enjoy his family, travel the world and golf. Ken and Kay have been married for 62 years.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449