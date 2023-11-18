We sadly announce the passing of Midori Nakawatase, (88), born on February 15, 1935, Saga, Japan as the fifth of 9 children of Yanagida family of Miyazaki, Japan. She passed on October 12, 2023, at Atherton Baptist Homes, Alhambra, Calif.

Midori is survived by her husband of 69 years, Hideichi Nakawatase; eldest daughter, Yumiko (Ayman) El-Sharkawi; granddaughter, Megumi; son-in-law, John Yanagimoto; grandson, Shane; sisters, Yasuko (Takaji) Obuchi and Kaoru Mimura; and many relatives in the U.S. and Japan. Predeceased by her daughter, Tomoko Yanagimoto, and six of her siblings. Midori was very caring, kind, thoughtful, giving, and loved by many. She will be truly missed.

Per her request, no service will be held. Midori will be buried at Inglewood Park Cemetery at a later date.

