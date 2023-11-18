PACOIMA — The San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center, 12953 Branford St. in Pacoima, presents its Holiday Boutique on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Get ready to holiday shop with some amazing vendors,” organizers said. “We have everything like makeup, essential oils, jewelry, totes, and Japanese and Hawaiian items. We also have some talented handmade items like blankets, cards, wall art, water bottles, and more. There is something for everyone. Bring your friends and family for a fun day of shopping.”

Free entry. Vendors include 62xPins, Aloha All Ways, Doterra, Cards by Lorraine, J. Tanaka Designs, Kaha Kreations, Lipsense, Pelham’s Paperie, Sasaki Studios and Tierra Murra.

For more information, visit www.sfvjacc.com.