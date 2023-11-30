Kokoro

Friends of JACCC present a New Year’s dance party fundraiser, “Kickin’ It at the Kaikan,” for the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, at Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 815 E. First St. in Little Tokyo.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dancing from 7:30 p.m.

The event will feature barbecue by the OCO BBQ Crew, music by Kokoro and Friends, a shinnenkai toast, line dancing (throw on your cowboy hat), an opportunity drawing and a photo booth.

For more information, contact Keith Inatomi at keithi100@aol.com, Carol Tanita at cntanita@mail.com, or Wayne Nagao at wnagao@msn.com.

Donation categories: Wranglers ($1,500 for table of 10), Cowboys ($750 for table of 10), Ranch Hands ($75 per individual, unreserved seating).

Make checks payable to JACCC. List all guest names and number of vegetarian meals on back. Mail to: Carol Tanita, Attn: JACCC Shinnenkai, 426 Kingsford St., Monterey Park, CA 91754.

JACCC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Federal tax ID: 23-7124042