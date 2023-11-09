The Terminal Islanders, a fixture at Obon and other community festivals, will be recognized with the Heritage Award on Saturday. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

LONG BEACH — The Autumn Festival, now in its 22nd year, will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11-12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way in Long Beach.

The festival highlights the traditions and cultures of China, Japan, Korea, and the Philippines through a weekend of learning opportunities and family entertainment celebrating the diversity of Asian and Asian American cultures. It will feature traditional craft demonstrations, music, dance, cultural arts exhibits, and storytelling.

Performers at the Autumn Festival have included the late Tom Kurai of Taiko Center of Los Angeles. (Courtesy Aquarium of the Pacific)

The Terminal Islanders will be honored as the recipient of the Aquarium’s Heritage Award during the festival on Saturday in the Honda Pacific Visions Theater. They are being recognized for their important legacy and commitment to sharing their history with others throughout generations.

A fishing village community of Japanese Americans was formed in the mid-1890s on Terminal Island, which is located in Los Angeles Harbor. In the aftermath of Pearl Harbor, the Terminal Islanders stuck with each other as they were sent to the War Relocation Authority’s Manzanar camp near Lone Pine.

After the war, they maintained a commitment to keep their history and connections alive. A memorial was built in 2002 at the former site of the village. The next generation of Terminal Islanders continue to educate others on their legacy.

The festival is included with general admission: $44.95 per adult (ages 12+), $29.95 per child (ages 3-11), $41.95 per senior (ages 62+), and free for Aquarium members and children under age 3. Advance reservations required; no walk-ups.

For more information, visit www.aquariumofpacific.org/events/info/autumn_festival/ or call (562) 590-3100.

The nonprofit Aquarium of the Pacific is a community gathering place where diversity and the arts are celebrated and where important challenges facing our planet are explored. The Aquarium is dedicated to conserving and building nature and nature’s services by building the interactions between and among peoples.

Home to more than 12,000 animals, exhibits include the Southern California Gallery, Babies! gallery, Coral Reefs: Nature’s Underwater Cities, Pacific Visions, and Shark Lagoon. Beyond its animal exhibits, the Aquarium offers educational programs for people of all ages, including First Wednesdays featuring guest speakers.

The Aquarium offers memberships with unlimited free admission for 12 months and other special benefits. To make a donation to help support the Aquarium, visit http://Pacific.to/donate. To visit, advance reservations are required for everyone and can be made at www.aquariumofpacific.org or by calling (562) 590-3100.