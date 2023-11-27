Gwen Muranaka (center) was joined by Fox11 news anchor Susan Hirasuna (left) and Amy Inouye, book designer and owner of Future Studio Design and Gallery, to discuss Muranaka’s new book “Drawing by Heart” on Nov. 18 at the Japanese American National Museum’s Democracy Center in Little Tokyo. Muranaka drew some illustrations for the audience and shared the inspiration for her cartoons, which she started publishing as a staff member of Pacific Citizen and The Japan Times. Muranaka is senior editor of The Rafu Shimpo and a cartoonist for The Hawaii Herald and Rafu Shimpo. She was recently recognized as a Distinguished Journalist by the Society of Professional Journalists L.A. Chapter. “Drawing by Heart” is on sale at the JANM Store. More information at www.jtownbeat.com. (MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo)