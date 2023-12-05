From left: Jim Herr, George Takei, Jennifer Hirano, Consul General Kenko Sone, Jennifer Sabas and Bill Fujioka cut the ribbon on the Daniel K. Inouye National Center for the Preservation of Democracy in Little Tokyo on Friday.

Members of the Japanese American National Museum Board of Trustees and Board of Governors were among the dignitaries to join in the ceremony for the revitalized Democracy Center, which builds on the original vision of Sen. Daniel K. Inouye (1924-2012) by examining issues around race, identity, and social justice; exploring the evolving idea of what democracy is and what it means to be an American; and urging the public and leaders to bring diverse communities together, advocate for positive change, and promote democracy.

Hirano, daughter of Inouye’s late wife Irene Hirano Inouye, represented the senator’s family.

At right: Los Angeles City Controller Kennith Mejia presents a plaque to Herr, director of the Democracy Center.

Below: David Ono of ABC7 Eyewitness News chaired the event.

The rededication was held in conjunction with the opening of “Our Shared Future Los Angeles,” a collaborative series of public programs being held at JANM, the Chinese American Museum and LA Plaza de Culturas y Artes through Dec. 17, supported by the Smithsonian.

Photos by BEN FURUTA