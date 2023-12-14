One of several images of Shohei Ohtani posted on social media by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Rafu Staff and Wire Service Reports

Newly signed Los Angeles Dodger Shohei Ohtani will participate in a press conference Thursday at Dodger Stadium, the club said, after the two-way star accepted a 10-year contract following negotiations kept tightly under wraps.

Ohtani last talked to the media on Aug. 9. The 29-year-old spoke during an MLB Network program upon receiving the American League MVP award on Nov. 16, but a press conference planned for the same day was canceled.

His introductory press conference in L.A., slated to begin at 3 p.m., will also feature Andrew Friedman, the team’s president of baseball operations, the Dodgers said Wednesday.

In 2023, Ohtani led the AL with 44 home runs and a 1.066 on-base plus slugging percentage, while posting a 10-5 record with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts as a pitcher.

Ohtani will wear No. 17, the same number he wore with the Los Angeles Angels, according to a Dodgers public relations officer.

His $700 million deal reportedly includes hefty deferments that will allow the Dodgers to aggressively pursue other players, namely Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Several outlets said the team met with Yamamoto at the stadium on Tuesday, with manager Dave Roberts, Ohtani and his new teammates Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith all on hand to make their pitch.

The New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants are also potential suitors for Yamamoto, with the deadline for his deal set on Jan. 4.