Rafu Wire Service and Staff Reports

SANTA ANA — The list of candidates for Orange County’s 47th Congressional District is being finalized.

Dave Min

The deadline to file was extended to Dec. 13 because Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine) filed to run for the U.S. Senate seat formerly held by the late Dianne Feinstein instead of seeking re-election. Under state law, the filing deadline is extended five days when an incumbent eligible to run for re-election does not.

According to the Orange County Registrar of Voters, as of Wednesday, 13 potential candidates have filed to run in the March 5 primary and nine of them qualified. They are, in alphabetical order:

Scott Baugh (R), Orange County business owner and former member of the Assembly, who lost to Porter, 51.7% to 48.3%, in 2022.

Terry Crandall (no party preference), economics professor

Andrew Goffe (D), entrepreneur, did not qualify

James Griffin (R), no occupation listed, did not qualify

Tom McGrath (no party preference), chemical engineer

David Min (D), state senator, 37th Senate District, who has been in office since December 2020. He was a candidate in the 45th Congressional District in 2018.

Long Pham (R), businessman/nuclear engineer, did not qualify

Boyd Roberts (D), small business owner/publisher

Bill Smith (no party preference), retired general counsel

Max Ukropina (R), Orange County business owner

Elizabeth Wahler, no occupation listed, did not qualify

Joanna Weiss (D), voting rights advocate

Shariq Zaidi (D), security officer

Others who have expressed interest in running but are not on the Registrar of Voters’ list include Lori Kirkland Baker (D), Brian Burley (R), Weiming Chu (R), Steven Cotton (R), Julia Hashemieh (R), Dom Jones (D) and Mike Schaefer (D).

The 47th District stretches from Seal Beach to Laguna Beach and also includes Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Irvine and Newport Beach.

The official list of candidates who have qualified for the ballot will be released on Dec. 28.