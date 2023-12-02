Hinata Hiiragi and Soya Kurokawa in a scene from Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Monster” (“Kaibutsu”).

In Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Monster,” when her young son Minato starts to behave strangely, his mother feels that there is something wrong. Discovering that a teacher is responsible, she storms into the school demanding to know what’s going on. But as the story unfolds through the eyes of mother, teacher and child, the truth gradually emerges.

Now playing at the following theatres:

• Landmark’s Nuart Theatre, 1272 Santa Monica Blvd., West Los Angeles, (310) 473-8530, www.landmarktheatres.com/our-locations/x00cw-landmark-nuart-theatre-west-los-angeles/

Playing until Thursday, Dec. 7. Director Kore-eda will appear on Monday, Dec. 4, for Q&A after the 4:45 p.m. show.

• AMC Atlantic Times Square 14, 450 N. Atlantic Blvd., Monterey Park, (626) 407-0240, www.amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/los-angeles/amc-atlantic-times-square-14

Playing until Wednesday, Dec. 6.