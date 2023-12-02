Members of the Little Tokyo Historical Society with the Nisei Week Court at OCO’s Natsu Matsuri in August.

ANAHEIM — Orange County Buddhist Church and the Little Tokyo Historical Society will present a book talk on “A Rebel’s Outcry” and a screening of “Lil Tokyo Reporter” on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. at OCBC’s Social Hall, 909 Dale Ave. in Anaheim.

Both the book and film are portraits of Issei civil rights leader Sei Fujii (1882-1954), founder of the Kashu Mainichi newspaper. Guest speakers will be Academy Award winner Chris Tashima, who directed and starred in “Lil Tokyo Reporter,” and filmmaker Jeffrey Gee Chin, co-publisher of “A Rebel’s Outcry.”

Admission at the door is $5 for adults, $3 for kids.

Visit the co-presenters’ websites: https://ocbc.org, www.littletokyohs.org