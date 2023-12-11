“Quantum Supremacy: How the Quantum Computer Revolution Will Change Everything” by Michio Kaku has been published by Doubleday.

An exhilarating tour of humanity’s next great technological achievement — quantum computing — which may eventually illuminate the deepest mysteries of science, supercharge artificial intelligence, and solve some of humanity’s biggest problems, like global warming, world hunger, and incurable disease, by the bestselling author of “The God Equation.”

The runaway success of the microchip processor may be reaching its end. Running up against the physical constraints of smaller and smaller sizes, traditional silicon chips are not likely to prove useful in solving humanity’s greatest challenges. But the quantum computer, which harnesses the power and complexity of the atomic realm, already promises to be every bit as revolutionary as the transistor and microchip once were. Its unprecedented gains in computing power herald advancements that could change every aspect of our daily lives.

Automotive companies, medical researchers, and consulting firms are betting on quantum computing, hoping to exploit its power to design more efficient vehicles, create life-saving new drugs, and streamline industries to revolutionize the economy. But this is only the beginning.

Quantum computers could allow us to finally create nuclear fusion reactors that create clean, renewable energy without radioactive waste or threats of meltdown. They could help us crack the biological processes that generate natural, cheap fertilizer and enable us to feed the world’s growing populations. And they could unravel the fiendishly difficult protein folding that lies at the heart of previously incurable diseases like Alzheimer’s, ALS, and Parkinson’s, helping us to live longer, healthier lives. There is not a single problem humanity faces that couldn’t be addressed by quantum computing.

Michio Kaku

Told with Kaku’s signature clarity and enthusiasm, “Quantum Supremacy” is the story of this exciting frontier and the race to claim humanity’s future.

Kaku is a professor of physics at the City University of New York, co-founder of string field theory, and the author of several widely acclaimed science books, including “Hyperspace,” “Beyond Einstein,” “Physics of the Impossible,” and “Physics of the Future.” He is the science correspondent for CBS’ “This Morning” and host of the radio programs “Science Fantastic” and “Explorations in Science.”

Author’s website: https://mkaku.org/

“Expertly describes and rectifies common misconceptions about quantum computing.” — Science

“[Kaku’s] lucid prose and thought process make abundant sense of this technological turning point.” — The New York Times Book Review