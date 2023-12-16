Elemental Funk: (front row) Wade Inouye, Nick Lobato, Justin Klunk, Brian Yamamoto, Jon Matsunaga, Miles Watanabe; (back row) Ed Shimizu, Dan Hirota, Dan Masuda, Jeff Ng.

Ring in 2024 with great music, lots of dancing and partying with friends, plus appetizers and a champagne toast, on Sunday, Dec. 31, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Gardena VFW Post 3261, 1822 W. 162nd St., Gardena.

“This will be our ninth party since 2014 (excluding the COVID years),” event organizers said. “It’s a party for friends to get together and ring in the new year together safely with some fun music, dancing and good company. This is the second year that we are counting down New Year’s on Chicago time, so we will count it down at 10 p.m. PST. That way we can all get back on the road and be home to watch the ball drop in Times Square on TV.”

Elemental Funk was formed around 2005, when they got together to play for one of the Japanese American Youth Basketball Tournament parent-socials, according to lead singer and frontman Brian Yamamoto. Besides Yamamoto, a 1982 alumnus of Culver City High School, the band is comprised of Danny Hirota (lead guitar), Ed Shimizu (keyboards), Wade Inouye (trumpet, vocals), Dan Masuda (bass), Jeff Ng (drums), Miles Watanabe (trombone, sax, vocals), and Jon Matsunaga (sax and wind instruments). Five members are alums of Gardena High School.

Elemental Funk is a cover band that is known for its emphasis on old-school R&B and soul dance music. But they also do pop, rock, and standards. With a multi-piece horn section, they do Chicago, Tower of Power, Average White Band and Earth, Wind & Fire.

“I loved the great bands of the ’60s and ’70s, Beach Boys, Beatles, etc.,” Yamamoto said.

Tickets are $50 in advance, $60 after Dec. 26 or at the door. For more information or to RSVP, contact Yamamoto at bri_yama@yahoo.com.