January 1, 1925 — November 19, 2023

A Renaissance woman of Japanese art and culture, Sadako Hirano Oehler, senior professor, Ikenobo School of Ikebana, died peacefully at her home on November 19, 2023, after an extended illness. She was 98 years old. She is survived by two sisters, Shigeko Sprau of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Yoshiko Sainz of San Diego; and numerous nieces and nephews in the United States and in Japan. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Oehler.

Professor Oehler was born in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan on January 1, 1925. She was one of four brothers and four sisters. Initially, as a child, she was expected to learn the skills of flower arrangement, tea ceremony and the Japanese harp to develop the requisite feminine skills expected from an educated female of a well-respected family. Unfortunately, her life changed drastically with the advent of World War ll. Both her father and brother died from illnesses during the war, so in order to support her family she worked for the Department of Physical Therapy at the Naval Hospital. It was there that she met her future husband Charlie. They were married in 1953 and at her husband’s urging, attended the Ikenobo University Teacher Training Institute in Tokyo until graduating in 1958. At the Institute she developed her skills in flower arrangement, tea ceremony, calligraphy, pottery and sumie painting.

In 1959, they moved to San Diego so her husband could receive better medical treatment and live in a warmer climate. In 1962, she began teaching ikebana classes supported by students interested in Japanese floral arranging and was the very first ikebana teacher in San Diego. Throughout the years, she accompanied her students to Japan to attend workshops at the Ikenobo Headquarters in Kyoto. She shared a deep friendship with Sen’ei Ikenobo, the 45th headmaster of the Ikenobo School. He has come to San Diego five times to celebrate anniversaries of the founding of the chapter. This September, she saw the headmaster in Los Angeles, during the 65th Anniversary Celebration of the founding of the Los Angeles Ikenobo Chapter. She was so happy to have shared a poignant moment with the headmaster for the last time.

In 1968, Professor Oehler was instrumental in founding the Ikebana International Chapter #119 and in 1976, She founded the Ikenobo Chapter of San Diego and was elected president of the chapter. She had a continuous reign as president until the end of 2022.. She was teaching classes at Balboa Park and at the Buddhist Temple in Vista until the COVID pandemic shuttered our classes. Throughout her long career in ikebana, she was actively demonstrating and creating floral arrangements in cultural, civic, and educational institutions.

This year, she was honored at the San Diego Museum of Art during the annual Art Alive fundraiser. She was instrumental in the creation of Art Alive in 1981 and has participated continuously, with a display arrangement at this event every year. Art Alive has become the signature fund-raising event for the Museum, providing essential support for the Museum’s exhibitions, education, outreach and public programs. Professor Oehler has received many awards and recognition for her work as a cultural icon in San Diego.

The one award that was most dear to her heart was receiving the rank of KARO from Headmaster Sen’ei Ikenobo. This is the highest teaching degree in the Ikenobo School. By this appointment she became a member of the Ikenobo Headquarters Administrative Department, the third member worldwide to receive this significant tribute reflecting a dedication of more than 50 years of teaching. This year, she received the Foreign Minister of Japan’s Commendation in recognition of her efforts to further mutual understanding between Japan and the United States through ikebana. In addition to being one of the best Ikenobo professors in the United States, she was instrumental in the founding of the first Haiku Study Group in San Diego, which is still in existence. Furthermore, she has excelled in the art of sumie brush paintings and has won prizes for her beautiful paintings. Finally, Professor Oehler has been an ardent supporter of the Japanese Friendship Garden in Balboa Park and has donated her own personal collection of black pine bonsai trees, sago palm, weeping mulberry tree and numerous other plants. She had made arrangements for the stones in her rock garden to be moved into the Friendship Garden.

We would like to see her recognized for her personal interest in the development of the Garden. Per her wishes, no formal services will be held. She will be laid to rest privately next to her beloved husband, Charlie. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The San Diego Japanese Friendship Garden and Museum, 2125 Park Boulevard, Suite 2, San Diego, California, 92101. Your contribution should be noted In Memory of Professor Sadako Oehler. Thank you.