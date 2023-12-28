Advocates for Sawtelle Japantown are holding an urgent meeting on Thursday, Dec. 28, at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room of LAFD Station 59, 2117 Butler Ave. at Mississippi Avenue in West Los Angeles.

Meeting organizers oppose the building of 44 units of affordable housing in the neighborhood and say that a proposed law allows unlimited density in Sawtelle Japantown’s historic residential core. They accuse Mayor Karen Bass and City Councilmember Traci Park of working against the community’s interests.

The station is located one block north of Olympic Boulevard. Parking is available; enter through the north gate and park along the walls.

RSVP to SaveWLASawtelle@gmail.com.