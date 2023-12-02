Tazu Morihisa, 102, Terminal Island, Calif.-born Nisei, resident of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2023.

She is predeceased by her husband, Henry Goro Morihisa, and son, Stephen.

She is survived by her daughters, Alice (Rodney) Aoto and Carol (Suriya) Khemradhipati; granddaughters, Laura Aoto and Ai Khemradhipati; grandsons, Robert (Christine) Morihisa and Kevin (Maggie) Morihisa; great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Lynne Morihisa; and nieces and nephews.

Private family funeral services were held on Thursday, November 16, at Green Hills Memorial Park with Rev. Ryoko Miyazaki of Zenshuji Soto Mission officiating.

