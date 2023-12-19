The Terminal Islanders New Year’s party is a chance to see friends and celebrate the Year of the Dragon. (MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo)

The Terminal Islanders Club is excited to announce their annual New Year’s party to celebrate the Year of the Dragon.

The event will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Grand, 4101 E. Willow St., Long Beach. There is plenty of free parking.

The cost of the lunch is free for paid members who lived on Terminal Island, $60 for other guests. The meal will be beef brisket, served with roasted red potatoes and a vegetable medley. A salad, rolls and butter will accompany the meal as well as a dessert. Beverages include coffee, iced tea/water.

If you require a vegetarian plate, indicate “vegetarian” next to your name.

Entertainment will be provided by Rayko Tak, a Tokyo-born, Los Angeles-based, bilingual vocalist, composer, multi-instrumentalist, front of the symphonic rock band Lolita Dark and a SAG/AFTRA actress.

Additionally, a video of the presentation of the Heritage Award to the Terminal Islanders at Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach will be shown. The video also includes Ryujin Taiko performing during the ondo dances that followed: “Hokkai no Abarembo,” “Pokemon Ondo” and “Yoru ni Kakeru.”

There will be a gift basket raffle fundraiser. Tickets will be available for $5. Terminal Island happi coats, T-shirts and bucket hats will be available for purchase. All those in attendance will receive a Terminal Island insulated lunch bag.

RSVP by Wednesday, Jan. 3, by sending your reservation and payment payable to Terminal Islanders to: Diane Yamashita, 8912 Aqueduct Ave., North Hills, CA 91343.

“We hope you will be able to attend, as we want you to reconnect with your friends from Terminal Island and continue to create wonderful memories with them, and your newer friends too,” said a spokesperson for the club.