Postmaster LuWanda Smith at the USPS Gardena Post Office on Wednesday. (GWEN MURANAKA/Rafu Shimpo)

By GWEN MURANAKA, Rafu Senior Editor

GARDENA — With the holidays swiftly approaching, the main Gardena Post Office on Redondo Beach Boulevard was bustling on Wednesday as customers bought stamps and sent letters and packages.

LuWanda Smith, Gardena postmaster, said the post office is working hard and offered some tips for sending those holiday cards and parcels.

Originally from Tennessee, Smith has been postmaster for two years and is a longtime resident of Gardena. In the lobby of the post office, she demonstrated a self-service kiosk where customers can purchase stamps, ship packages or mail letters.

The U.S. Postal Service estimates that it services 165 million addresses across the country. Demand continues to grow with the increase in online shopping. USPS announced that there are no holiday surcharges and no additional fees this holiday season when sending by USPS.

“We have been working hard to prepare for the holiday season,” Smith said.

According to USPS, the deadlines for delivery by Dec. 25 are as follows, excluding Hawaii and Alaska:

Postmaster LuWanda Smith demonstrates how easy it is to use the self-service kiosk at the Gardena Main Post Office. (GWEN MURANAKA/Rafu Shimpo)

• USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

• First-class mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16

• Priority mail — Dec. 20

• Priority mail express — Dec. 20

Hawaii deadlines are:

• USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

• First-class mail — Dec. 16

• Priority mail — Dec. 18

• Priority mail express — Dec. 20

International rates vary. Priority mail international to Japan takes six to 10 business days, Priority mail express international with money-back guarantee service to Japan is three to five business days.

Hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. On Saturdays, the Gardena branch is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The post office lobby is open at 4 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m.

“This is one of the few offices that are open for eight hours on Saturdays,” Smith said. “For our Gardena community we want them to know we are available six days a week. Most post offices are closed by 2 or 3 o’clock. If it’s after 3 o’clock and you have something to ship, come on down to the Gardena Post Office.”

The postmaster is responsible for overseeing the operations of the post office and Smith clearly takes pride in her duties at Gardena’s main branch. She has been with the postal service for 25 years.

“It’s better to get all your express mail in by Wednesday, Dec. 20, and priority mail by Dec. 18, in order for on-time delivery. We’re not open on Christmas Eve and we don’t deliver Christmas Day,” she said.

“We will deliver express mail on Christmas Eve. This is my community, we will deliver express mail on Sunday, Christmas Eve. I live in the community, I have to make sure my community is treated right.”

The postmaster said among the many challenges for postal workers, the biggest are those four-legged fur babies.

“We want to make sure everyone knows that we need their help when it comes to dog safety,” Smith said. “It gets dark early, so my carriers are still out there 5, 6, 7, 8 o’clock at night serving the community. I want to make sure you get your packages and mail so we ask that keep your dogs away, either in the backyard or from the mailbox and everyone will be smooth.”

The Gardena Post Office is located at 1455 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Gardena. More information on holiday shipping is available at: http://about.usps.com/holidaynews/