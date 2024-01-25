August 9, 1945 — December 27, 2023

Alan Nishio, 78, passed away peacefully at his Gardena home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Manzanar, Alan campaigned to gain redress for Japanese Americans who were unjustly incarcerated during World War II. He became a founder and co-chair of the National Coalition for Redress/Reparations in the 1980s.

Alan also had a strong commitment to the welfare of the Japanese American and other communities. For almost 40 years, he served on the board of directors of Little Tokyo Service Center, retiring just recently. He also served on the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center board and the Kizuna Little Tokyo advisory council.

Alan had a 48-year career in higher education. He was the associate vice president for Student Services at California State University, Long Beach.

Before CSULB, he was a founding staffer and director of the Asian American Studies Center at UCLA and was the assistant director of the Center for Social Action at USC.

Alan is survived by his wife of 55 years, Yvonne; his two daughters, Angela Nishio and Mia Lockwood (son-in-law Gregory Lockwood); and six grandchildren, ages 14 to 19.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at the Terasaki Budokan, 249 S. Los Angeles Street, Los Angeles 90012.

In lieu of flowers or koden (monetary gift), please consider a donation to Little Tokyo Service Center.

To attend in-person Alan’s Celebration of Life, and for additional information, go to Give.LTSC.org/AlanNishio. The event also will be live-streamed and the link will be available on the webpage. For questions, contact Chris Aihara, aihara.chris@gmail.com.