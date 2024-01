David Hirai (95) was born on December 3, 1928, in Hollywood, Calif. He passed away on December 21, 2023, at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena.

A private funeral service was held on January 16 at Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, officiated by Rimban William Briones. He was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.

David is survived by his wife, Atsuko; daughters, Susie (David) Ishibashi and Angie (Clement) Yang; grandchildren, Derek (Melissa), Dane, Dru, Dani, Tyler and Zach; and great-granddaughter, Abby.

