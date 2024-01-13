Helen Sachiko Nishida, 88, Los Angeles, Calif.-born Nisei, resident of Culver City, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2023.

She is predeceased by her loving husband, Roger Nishida.

She is survived by her loving family: son, Ken (Kathleen) Nishida; daughters, Caryn (Ed) Ito and Lori (Edgar) Eugenio; son, Bob (Trichelle) Nishida; grandchildren, Bradley, Alysa, Ryan Masa, Kara, Kaila, Kelli, Benjamin, Kamille and Quinn.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 27, at 11:00 a.m. at Gedatsu Church, 7850 Hill Dr., Rosemead, CA 91770.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441