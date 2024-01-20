We sadly announce the passing of Hideichi Nakawatase, 95 years old, born on September 26,1928, Kagoshima, Japan as the youngest of four sons. He passed on December 22, 2023, at Atherton Baptist Homes, Alhambra, Calif.

Hideichi was predeceased by his beloved wife of 69 years, Midori Nakawatase. He is survived by his eldest daughter, Yumiko (Ayman) El-Sharkawi; granddaughter, Megumi; son-in-law, John Yanagimoto; grandson, Shane; and many relatives in the U.S. and Japan. Predeceased by his daughter, Tomoko Yanagimoto, and his elder brothers.

Hideichi was hard-working and a great supporter of his loving family. He will be greatly missed.

Per his request, no service will be held. Hideichi will be buried with his beloved wife at Inglewood Park Cemetery at a later date.

