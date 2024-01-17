Kimiko Kimi Muranaka was born in Sacramento, Calif. on August 28, 1926, and was a resident of Wildomar for 12 years. She passed away peacefully on January 2, 2024, at the age of 97.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Lil Kusayanagi; her nephews, Miles (Samantha), Ron (Karen), and Chris (Danielle) Kusayanagi; and her nieces, Lisa Ho (Ken) and Teri Gustafson (Jack). She is also survived by seven great-nieces and nephews.

She will be cremated and privately buried on January 27 at Green Hills Memorial Park at 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441