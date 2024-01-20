Funeral services for the late Masako Hamada, 102-year-old, California-born, resident of Anaheim, who passed away on January 8, 2024, will be held on Thursday, February 1, 10 a.m. at Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 S. Dale Ave. in Anaheim.

Predeceased by her husband, Ben Hamada, and son, Kent Hamada; she is survived by her children, Ellen (Thomas Crane) Hamada Crane, Ronald and Joanne Hamada; grandchildren, Brian, Stephen, and Kevin (Jessica) Crane; siblings, Satoru (Mieko) Kawate and Nancy Yaeko (Richard) Bowers; she is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441