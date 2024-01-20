Kazue Kitagaito, president of Nanka Kenjinkai Kyogikai (Japanese Prefectural Association of Southern California), has issued the following announcement:

“The Noto Peninsula earthquake that occurred on New Year’s Day this year caused major damage mainly in Ishikawa Prefecture. Currently, more than 200 people have lost their precious lives, and more than 20,000 people are still displaced and being forced to live as evacuees. In addition to praying for the souls of those who have passed away, I can’t help but hope for recovery as soon as possible.

“The Southern California Kenjinkai Kyogikai would like to work together with the 38 member kenjinkai to solicit donations and send them to the disaster-stricken areas for the reconstruction and the relief for the people. I sincerely ask for heartfelt support from everyone.

“All donations received will be sent to the Ishikawa Prefectural Government Office for the disaster area. Please note that cash and goods are not accepted.

“You can either send a check by mail to the address listed below or pay by Venmo. We greatly appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”

Send checks (with “Noto Peninsula Earthquake” written in the memo section) to:

Nanka Kenjinkai Kyogikai

c/o Kihei Otani

10502 Ridgeway Drive

North Tustin, CA 92705

For more information, contact:

English — Kihei Otani, kiheio@aol.com, (949) 278-3309

Japanese — Miyoko Nishimoto, mnishimoto41@gmail.com, (714) 654-3256

Nanka Kenjinkai Kyogikai is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.