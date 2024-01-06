Shohei Ohtani speaks at a Dec. 14 press conference at Dodger Stadium. (JUN NAGATA/Rafu Shimpo)

Rafu Wire Service and Staff Reports

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers will make donations to the central Japan areas hit by a powerful earthquake on New Year’s Day, the two-way star posted Thursday on his Instagram.

“In collaboration with Shohei Ohtani, who is making his own personal contribution, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Guggenheim Baseball are donating $1 million to support those affected by the New Year’s earthquake in Japan,” the Dodgers said in a statement. “Lour thoughts are with all of Japan in the wake of this tragedy.”

Guggenheim Baseball is the ownership group of the MLB club.

Ohtani said in a statement, “In support of the disaster relief efforts for the 2024 Sea of Japan earthquake and in collaboration with the Dodgers, I am making a donation in aid of the surivovr. I would like to thank those who have joined in the recovery effort, and my hope is that we continue to come together to support those whose lives have been upended. I hope for the rapid rescue of missing persons and the reconstruction of the disaster-stricken areas.”

The death toll reached 94 and more than 200 were unaccounted for as of Friday afternoon after the magnitude-7.6 quake devastated the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture and surrounding areas.

Ohtani, formerly of the Angels, joined the Dodgers in December on a 10-year contract.