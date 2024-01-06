On behalf of the directors and governors of the Japan America Society of Southern California, we wish to express our heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the people affected by the 2024 Sea of Japan earthquake.

We are carefully monitoring the situation, and we will provide further updates as we consider opportunities to assist the relief and recovery.

Meanwhile, our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with the people of the Noto Peninsula.

If you have any questions, please send an email to info@jas-socal.org.

Sincerely,