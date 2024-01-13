June 6, 1935 — December 8, 2023

Sueko “Sue” Arakawa passed away at home on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Sueko is survived by her children: Akio MacKenzie, Linda Suemi MacKenzie and Harold MacKenzie; her daughters-in-law, Rosemarie MacKenzie and Shinko MacKenzie; her grandchildren, MacKenzie Dowling, Sho MacKenzie and Kai MacKenzie; her older siblings, Dora Jinnohara and Hideo “Saigo” Arakawa; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sueko was born on June 6, 1935, in Maui, Hawaii as the youngest of 11 siblings and graduated from Maui High School in 1953. In 1955, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in nursing and worked at Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and Blue Cross.

In Los Angeles, Sueko worked hard to raise a family with the help of her parents and siblings who lived close by. Hawaii always remained close to her heart and she ensured that her children had the same connection by having them spend summers with the family in Hawaii.

After retiring from Blue Cross in 1994, Sueko would spend time watching K-dramas, visiting with family and taking part in senior activities. She also became active in her local church, Christ Presbyterian Church of Hollywood, which soon became an important and fulfilling part of her life.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 23, at 11 a.m. at Christ Presbyterian Church of Hollywood. In lieu of flowers and koden, Sueko asked that donations be made to “Christ Presbyterian Church of Hollywood” with a note “in memory of Sueko Arakawa” by check mailed to Christ Presbyterian Church of Hollywood, 4011 Clinton St., Los Angeles, CA 90004.