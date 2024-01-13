The seventh annual Cultural Ikebana Exhibition will be on view Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 13-14, at the George J. Doizaki Gallery, Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

The members of the Ikebana Teachers Association of Southern California will display their Shōgatsu flower arrangements as part of the New Year’s celebration. This exhibition is open to the public with free admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m both days.

The current organization represents accredited teachers with mastery of their practice from three major Southern California ikebana schools, Ikenobo (池坊), Sogetsu (草月), and Ohara (小原).

Funded in part by the generosity of the Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA), City of Los Angeles.

Venue info: (213) 628-2725, www.jaccc.org