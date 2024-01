A private funeral service for Sumiko Taguchi, 84-year-old, Kumamoto, Japan-born Issei, a longtime resident of Glendora, Calif., who passed away on January 8, 2024, was held on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple.

She is survived by her children, Gary Taguchi and Sharon (Mike) Kojima; granddaughter, Christa Kojima; also survived by many brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, and other relatives in the U.S. and Japan.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449