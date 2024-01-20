Waseda Bear is the university’s mascot.

The first official welcoming of Waseda Friends in the Southern California region will take place on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Señor Fish, 155 S. Main St., Los Angeles.

Join other Waseda Friends (North Americans who have studied abroad at Waseda University in Tokyo), the Waseda USA staff and special guests for an afternoon of socializing, reminiscing and networking. Bring your memories, stories to tell, and any items to share, all while enjoying good food and company.

For the more daring among you, contact organizers at infowasedausa@list.waseda.jp if you have a Waseda- or Japan-related talent to demonstrate — Japanese calligraphy, a traditional Japanese instrument, dance, art pieces, etc.

Waseda USA: 2021 Shattuck Ave., Suite 220, Berkeley, CA 94704; (510) 833-2150