Alan Muraoka won an Emmy for directing “Sesame Street.”

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) on Dec. 17 announced the winners of the second annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, which took place at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles and aired live on The Emmys apps.

“Children’s and family programming makes a lasting impact on all generations, and it is an honor to celebrate the achievements of tonight’s winners. As the largest of our competitions, we are proud to have this home to acknowledge the work of these on-camera and behind-the-scenes artists,” said Adam Sharp, president and CEO of NATAS.

Christopher Jackson (“Hamilton,” “And Just Like That,” “Bull”) served as host. 2016 Lifetime Achievement Honoree Frank Welker presented award-winning voice performer Peter Cullen with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The show included a special performance by the Harlem Globetrotters.

Presenters spanned the gamut of children’s entertainment and included Tommy Davidson (“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”), Raven-Symoné (“That’s So Raven”), W. Kamau Bell (“1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed”) and his daughters Samaiyah Smithanne Bell and Juno Chrisanne Bell, Leslie Carrara-Rudolph and Abby Cadabby (“Sesame Street”), Nonso Anonzie (“Sweet Tooth”) and Momona Tamada (“Oni: Thunder God’s Tale”).

The winners included:

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program: Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh in “Sweet Tooth” (Netflix). Nominees included Kal Penn as Simon Choksi in “The Santa Clauses” (Disney+)

Outstanding Voice Performance in a Preschool Program: Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird and Marvin the Martian in “Bugs Bunny Builders” (Cartoon Network)

Outstanding Younger Voice Performance in a Preschool, Childrenn’s or Young Teen Program: Mykal-Michelle Harris as Alice Baxter in “Raven’s Home” (Disney Channel). Nominees included Momona Tamada as Onari in “Oni: Thunder God’s Tale” (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program: Edlyn Capulong, Matt Chapman, Mike Chapman, Scott Emmons, Jeff Gill, Chris Harding, Henock Lebsekal, Kendall Nelson, Evan Spiridellis, Gregg Spiridellis, Maha Tabikh, Nate Theis for “StoryBots: Answer Time” (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing for a Young Teen Program: “Life by Ella” (Apple TV+)> Nominees included “Chang Can Dunk” (Disney+).

Outstanding Writing for an Animated Children’s or Young Teen Program: Corpccp Dunlap for “Baymax!” (Disney+).

The “Oni: A Thunder God’s Tale” team took home three Emmys. (Tonko House)

Outstanding Directing for a Multiple-Camera Program: Ken Diego, Shannon Flynn, Todd E. James, Jack Jameson, Benjamin Lehmann, Julie LoRusso, Noel MacNeal, Linda Mendoza, Alan Muraoka, Lily Olszewski, Scott Preston, Brittany Scott Smith, Matt Vogel for “Sesame Street” (HBO Max)

“I am over the moon, and this is the result of 40 years of hard work, struggle, great highs and epic failures, but always trying to be collaborative and empathetic,” said Muraoka, who has been a cast member of “Sesame Street” since 1998. “This was hard won, and I am so grateful. Thank you to everyone who has given me the chance to try and succeed, and even more importantly, allowed me to make mistakes and not lose faith in my potential.”

Outstanding Directing for an Animated Program: “The Cuphead Show!” (Netflix). Nominees included “Oni: Thunder God’s Tale” (Netflix), “Baymax!” (Disney+) and “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” (Netflix).

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation: Winners include:

Kaz Aiwaza, color script artist/background paint lead, “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” (Disney Channel)

Masa Inada, visual development artist, “Oni: Thunder God’s Tale” (Netflix)

Robert Kondo, production designer, “Oni: Thunder God’s Tale” (Netflix)

Joey Pogoy, senior animator, “Sonic Prime” (Netflix)

Lia Tin, visual development artist, “Oni: Thunder God’s Tale” (Netflix)

Outstanding Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series: “Zootopia+” (Disney+). Nominees: “Baymax!” (Disney+), “Big City Greens” (Disney Channel), “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” (Disney Channel), “Oni: Thunder God’s Tale” (Netflix)