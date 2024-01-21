Rep. Judy Chu, a former mayor of Monterey Park, speaks after the Jan. 21, 2023 shootings that left 11 people dead.

WASHINGTON — Sunday, Jan. 21, will mark one year since a gunman entered Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park and opened fire, murdering 11 individuals and seriously wounding nine others.

The shooter then went on to Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra, attempted to enter and continue his killing spree, and was only stopped by the heroic actions of Brandon Tsay, who saved countless lives that day.

This shooting, the worst in Los Angeles County history, occurred on the eve of Lunar New Year in a community that is majority Asian American and is considered the first suburban Chinatown in the nation.

Members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) released the following statements:

CAPAC Chair Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena): “Today marks one year since a truly unconscionable mass shooting in my hometown of 38 years, Monterey Park, that devastated and terrified the Asian American community nationwide.

“I mourn and honor the 11 people, all of whom were of Asian descent, who were murdered on one of the most important and celebratory days of the year for our community. My heart is with the victims’ families and survivors today, many of whom are still recovering from the senseless violence and trauma of that day and grappling with the terrible anguish of losing loved ones.

“As we grieved and healed this past year, I was encouraged by the remarkable stories of hope and unity; so many of my neighbors, and strangers from across the country, courageously offered support, raised money for the families affected, and helped us process the trauma.

“Immediately after the shooting, local advocates and organizations mobilized and continue to support the victims today with translation services, government resources, fundraising, and mental health care, as well as long-term assistance at the MPK Hope Resiliency Center at Sierra Vista Park Community Center.

“Starting moments after the attack through the present day, we have received critical federal resources from leaders in the Biden-Harris Administration, many of whom visited Monterey Park themselves, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, and Administrator of the Small Business Administration Isabel Guzman.

“And, I am enormously grateful for President Biden, who came to Monterey Park, personally consoled each of the victim’s families, and announced historic executive actions to reduce gun violence and save lives.

“No community should experience what Monterey Park has over this past year. That’s why CAPAC endorsed the assault weapons ban legislation just weeks after the attack. Additionally, I have introduced the Language Access to Gun Violence Prevention Strategies Act, to build on the president’s action to further strengthen ‘red flag’ laws and other gun violence prevention strategies by ensuring resources are disseminated in a culturally appropriate manner and made available in-language for immigrant and Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.”

“These efforts are all incredibly crucial to our collective recovery and healing process, but I am most of all so heartened by our own community’s support for each other and our unyielding determination that Monterey Park’s vibrancy can be restored. I know that our community is a resilient one, and this past year has proven that in countless ways. In the aftermath of tragedy, our community continues to be a beacon of strength.”

CAPAC First Vice Chair Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.): “This Sunday marks the first anniversary of the horrific shooting in Monterey Park that claimed 11 lives on the eve of Lunar New Year. My heart goes out to the victims’ families and the survivors of this senseless and hateful attack. On what should have been a day of celebration and excitement for the Lunar New Year, Monterey Park became one of too many American communities to experience the tragedy and destruction of gun violence.

“As a member of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, I am committed to working with my colleagues to pass federal gun control legislation and to create a country where all of us feel safe going to work, school, grocery stores, celebrations, movie theaters, and parks.”

CAPAC Second Vice Chair Rep. Mark Takano (D-Riverside): “With Lunar New Year approaching, we must pay tribute to the 11 people lost in the Monterey Park shooting. Lunar New Year is a time of celebration in the Asian community and in one night, a community was forever changed. We must ensure all forms of hate are eradicated and that no community suffers from this violence again.”

CAPAC Whip Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Los Angeles): “Today marks the anniversary of the horrific shooting in Monterey Park … During what should have been a joyful Lunar New Year celebration, 11 people were killed and nine injured in Los Angeles County’s deadliest mass shooting. The Monterey Park community and our nation continue to mourn those lost in this tragedy.

“Each day, families across the country are torn apart by gun violence. I stand with my Democratic colleagues in calling for comprehensive gun reform and call upon the Republican House majority to join us in the fight to end gun violence.”

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii): “One year ago, what should have been a joyous Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park ended in tragedy when a gunman opened fire. Today, as we remember the victims of this senseless crime, we also reaffirm our commitment to fighting hate in all forms. I’ll continue working to combat gun violence and build a more inclusive society where every person feels safe, accepted, and respected.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.): “One year ago today, we saw a senseless act of violence committed in Monterey Park … as ten people lost their lives to gun violence. [Editor’s note: Ten people died at the scene and one died later.] On a day that should have been a joyful Lunar New Year celebration, the local AANHPI community faced such terrible loss, reopening wounds for a group that had already faced ongoing hate and discrimination.

“As we acknowledge the anniversary of this tragedy, let us remember those we lost and recommit ourselves to fighting gun violence and prioritizing safety in our communities. And let us continue to celebrate the vibrant and diverse community of Monterey Park — America’s first suburban Chinatown, the resilience of its residents, and lift up AANHPI communities around the country.”

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Santa Clara): “On the one-year anniversary of the shooting in Monterey Park, I stand with my CAPAC colleagues in condemning gun violence and supporting the AAPI community as we remember this tragic day. My heart breaks for the families who lost loved ones. We need meaningful gun reform and to stand up against violence.”