Yoshio Suzuki, 84-year-old, Tokyo, Japan-born Issei, passed away on December 23, 2023, in Los Angeles. He is survived by his wife, Kayoko Suzuki; sister-in-law, Tomie Suzuki of Japan; brother-in-law, Akiyoshi Sugio of Japan; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives in the U.S. and Japan.

A private funeral service was held on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at the Memorial Chapel of Kubota Mortuary, with Rev. Mark Nakagawa from the United Methodist Church officiating.

