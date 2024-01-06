Masashi Sada

In celebration of its 25th year, the Japanese Language Scholarship Foundation (Aurora Foundation), in partnership with the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, welcomes renowned singer-writer Masashi Sada for the “Aurora Benefit Concert in L.A. featuring Masashi Sada.”

The concert will be held on Sunday, Jan. 21, from 3:30 to 5:40 p.m. at the Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

Sada has released many nationally recognized hit songs, including “Kanpaku Sengen” and “Kita no Kuni Kara.” He is a novelist, publishing works such as “Gege” and “The Lion Standing Against the Wind.” Sada is also well known as the host of NHK’s program “Tonight Live with Masashi Sada.”

In 2015, Sada established the Lion Standing Against the Wind Foundation to carry out various grant projects, award projects, and support projects for disaster-stricken areas.

Ticket prices from $150 to $40. More information at http://jaccc.org/events/aurora-benefit-concert-in-l-a-featuring-masashi-sada/