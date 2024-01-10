SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO — “Zen of Glenn,” featuring the music and writings of Glenn Horiuchi (1955-2000), will be presented on Saturday, Jan. 13, from 12 to 2:30 p.m. at Sky Café, 223 Grand Ave. in South San Francisco.

Glenn Horiuchi

The music will be peformed by the Chris Trinidad Trio (Trinidad on bass, Aaron Kierbel on drums, Francis Wong on saxophone) with special guest Erika Oba on flute.

Horiuchi was a pioneer in the Asian American creative music movement with a foundational legacy in compositions, recordings, and major international performances. A Zen Buddhist practitioner, he was the author of “Zen of Glenn,” a collection of writings published after his untimely death.

Oba is a composer, pianist/flutist, and educator based in the Bay Area. As a composer she has written works for big band, small jazz ensembles, chamber groups, dance and theater. She is active as a performer on both piano and flute, and performs with her own groups the Erika Oba Trio, Ends Meat’ Catastrophe Jazz Ensemble, Rice Kings, and The Sl(e)ight Ensemble.

As an artist, she is interested in exploring ritual, diasporic identities, and community through performance. She received her BM in jazz piano performance from Oberlin Conservatory and her MA in music composition from Mills College, and is a 2023 Asian Improv aRts Fellow.

The Sky Cafe, Chris Trinidad Music, Asian Improv aRts, and the Asian Pacific Islander Cultural Center are presenting “Directions in Music-Making by Asian American (and Canadian!) Improvisers,” a brunch concert series on four consecutive Saturdays. The trio was joined by jazz poet Genny Lim on Jan. 6 and will be joined by kulintang artist Conrad J. Benedicto on Jan. 20 and guitarist Karl Evangelista on Jan. 27.

No cover charge. The Sky Cafe specializes in vegan, organic, non-GMO cuisine, featuring food from around the world as well as live music and special events.

To RSVP, click here.