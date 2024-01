Ichiro Ito, 101, Los Angeles-born Nisei, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2023.

Predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Kiyoko Ito, and sister, Fumiko Ito; he is survived by his children, Ronald Ito, Don (Pauline) Ito, and Joy (Daniel) Hong; grandchildren, Ryan (Kari) Ito, Scott Ito, Lauren, Garrett and Lianne Hong; great-grandsons, Conner and Travis Ito.

A family graveside service was held at Evergreen Cemetery in Los Angeles on January 6, 2024.

