A private funeral service will be held for Allan Hideki Tokunaga, 78-year-old, Manzanar, Calif.-born Sansei who passed away on July 13, 2021 in Valencia, Calif.

He is survived by his siblings, Michiko Kus, May Wood, and Tom Tokunaga; niece and nephews, Kristen (Bruce) Schaefer, Matthew and William Kus, Jeffrey and Eric Hombo, Bradley (Maria) and John Wood; also survived by many other relatives.

www.kubotamortuary.com

(213) 749-1449