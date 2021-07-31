Martin Edward Nakazawa, 72 years old, Los Angeles-born, resident of Lomita, passed away on July 6, 2021.

Martin was predeceased in death by his beloved wife, Patricia Tsuneyo Nakazawa.

Martin is survived by his daughters, Kristin (Archie) Cardenas and Alison (Anthony) Corwin; and grandchildren, Emmie and Mylie.

He is also survived by his sister, Laura Tallman; and by many nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

Please contact Archibald V. Cardenas at zetafather@gmail.com.