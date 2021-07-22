Asian American artists were among the winners and nominees of the 48th annual Daytime Emmys, some of which were announced over the weekend.

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program — The winner was Karrueche Tran, who plays Vivian Johnson-Garrett on “The Bay” (Popstar! TV). Tran was raised by her Vietnamese mother and Jamaican godmother. Her father is African American. She identifies as both Asian and Black.

Tran is also known for her role as Virginia on the TNT series “Claws.” In addition to appearing on “The Bay,” she has won Daytime Emmy Awards as a producer of the series. She has accumulated a worldwide fan base of over 10 million combined social media followers.

Karrueche Tran

“The Bay” is set in the posh seaside town of Bay City, where the privileged residents are entangled in one scandal, betrayal or love affair after the other.

Also nominated: Midori Francis, who plays Lily on “Dash & Lily” (Netflix); Sarah Joy Brown, who plays Laurie Smith on “Studio City” (Amazon Prime Video); Jade Harlow, who plays Lianne Ramos on “The Bay”; and Sharon Lawrence, who plays Miranda Cryer

on “The Gaze” (Facebook Watch, YouTube).

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program — The winner was Jodi Long, who plays Mrs. Basil E on “Dash & Lily.” Long’s recent TV credits include “Elementary,” “Falling Water,” and “The Blacklist.” She played Steve Byrne’s mother on “Sullivan & Son” and Margaret Cho’s mother on “All-American Girl,” and also played a real-life figure, Wendy Yoshimura, in the 1988 movie “Patty Hearst.” The daughter of Chinese American and Japanese American nightclub performers, she is also known for “Long Story Short,” a documentary about her parents, and a one-woman show, “Surfing My DNA.”

In “Dash & Lily,” two teenagers living in New York City develop mutual romantic feelings as they open up to each other by trading messages as well as dares in a notebook around a multitude of locations. Along the way, they deal with how their blossoming romance affects and is impacted by friends, family members, and previous love interests.

Jodi Long in “Dash & Lily.”

Also nominated: Carolyn Hennesy, who plays Gloria Winton on “Studio City”; Alicia Leigh Willis, who plays Avery Garrett on “The Bay”; Tiffani Thiessen, who plays Lori Mendoza on “Alexa & Katie” (Netflix); and Jacklyn Zeman, who plays Sofia Madison on “The Bay.”

Both Tran and Long are the first Asian Americans to win in their respective categories.

Outstanding Daytime Program Host — Co-hosts Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Erica Hill and Van Jones of “CNN/Sesame Street Town Halls” were among the nominees. The winner was Zac Efron of “Down to Earth” (Netflix).

Also nominated: Carly Ciarrocchi and Charlie Engelman for “Weird But True” (National Geographic Kids); Jeff Corwin for “Ocean Treks” (syndicated); and Brandon McMillan for “Lucky Dog” (CBS).

Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program — Eric Bauza, who voices Fozzie on “Muppet Babies” (Disney Junior), was among the nominees. The winner was Mark Hamill, who voices Vuli on “Elena of Avalor” (Disney Channel).

Bauza is a Canadian American voice actor of Filipino descent. His other characters include Marvin the Martian, Pepé Le Pew, Tweety, Speedy Gonzales, Henery Hawk, Barnyard Dawg, Sylvester Jr., Woody Woodpecker, Atom Ant, Scrappy-Doo and Dino. He provides many of the voices in the just-released “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

Eric Bauza

Also nominated: Juliet Donenfeld for “Pete the Cat” (Amazon Prime Video),

Eric Jacobson for “The Monster at the End of This Story: A Sesame Street Special” (HBO Max), Eric Peterson for “Madagascar: A Little Wild” (Hulu and Peacock), and Patrick Warburton for “Elena of Avalor.”

Outstanding Performer in a Daytime Animated Program — Bauza was also nominated in this category for voicing Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck in “Looney Tunes Cartoons” (HBO Max). The winner was Parker Simmons for voicng multiple characters on “Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart” (Cartoon Network).

Also nominated: Tom Kenny for “Spongebob SquarePants” (Nickelodeon), Tress MacNeille for “Animaniacs” (Hulu), and Jonathan Pryce for “Piney: The Lonesome Pine” (Disney Junior and Disney Channel).

“The Power of We,” a “Sesame Street” special released on HBO Max and broadcast on PBS Kids, won Emmys for Outstanding Preschool, Children’s or Family Viewing Program and Outstanding Writing Team for a Preschool, Children’s or Family Viewing Program. The non-Muppet cast included Alan Muraoka, who plays Alan on “Sesame Street.”

The special features Elmo and Abby Cadabby, who are joined by 6-year-old Muppet Gabrielle and her cousin, 8-year-old Tamir. They learn how to become “upstanders” to unfair treatment based on skin or fur color.

Alan Muraoka is part of the human cast of Sesame Workshop’s “The Power of We.”

“Sesame Street” also won Emmys for Outstanding Technical Team and Outstanding Directing Team for a Preschool, Children’s or Family Viewing Program, and was nominated in seven other categories. “Sesame Street”-related shows were nominated in eight categories.

The awards program included posthumous wins for “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek and talk show host Larry King.