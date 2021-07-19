The staff of Pacific Asian Counseling Services

To counter the surge in discrimination against Asian Americans, Kaiser Permanente has joined with Asian Americans Advancing Justice — AAJC (Advancing Justice—AAJC) to establish the Stop Anti-Asian Hate and Violence Initiative.

The initiative supports three strategies: community education, mobilization, and coalition-building; direct services, mental health, and organizational sustainability; and advocacy and organizational leadership.

Kaiser Permanente and Advancing Justice—AAJC, a national nonprofit organization in Washington, D.C., that advocates for the civil and human rights of Asian Americans and underserved allied communities, worked together to select a diverse set of 33 community- based organizations working in communities Kaiser Permanente serves. A $3.6 million grant, plus national and local expertise provided by Advancing Justice—AAJC, will support the work of Asian American and Pacific Islander community-serving organizations.

“As a health care provider, we understand that it is impossible to achieve emotional or physical well-being when subjected to violence, racism, and other forms of discrimination,” said Margie Harrier, RN, senior vice president and area manager at Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center. “We’re fortunate to have local partners working on the ground within Asian, Asian- American, and Pacific Islander communities who understand how best to provide support, promote healing, and work to eliminate discrimination and racism.”

Five nonprofit organizations serving the Los Angeles area have been awarded grants through the initiative:



• Asian Americans Advancing Justice–Los Angeles

• Stop AAPI Hate

• Visual Communications Media

• Asian Pacific Policy & Planning Council

• Pacific Asian Counseling Services

“Being awarded a Stop AAPI Hate and Violence Initiative grant is one of the highlights of this year. With this funding PACS will make a long-term impact on helping people impacted by hate incidences,” said Mariko Kahn, executive director of Pacific Asian Counseling Services. “We will build a cohort of trained API mental health professionals who have learned to deal with their own fears and hurt from racism PLUS provide services to others who need support.”

Organizations funded by the collaboration were identified by Kaiser Permanente’s community health teams as well as members of the Kaiser Permanente Asian Pacific Islander Association, an internal business resource group dedicated to workforce engagement, improvement of inclusive culture, advancement of diverse leadership, and community volunteerism.