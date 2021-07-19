Rose Masako Yusa, 97 years old, California-born, resident of Pasadena, passed away on July 7, 2021.

Rose was predeceased in death by her beloved husband, Tom; grandson, Michael Harami; brothers, Akira (Aiko) Rikimaru and Satoshi (Yukie) Rikimaru; sister, Yuriko Okida.

Rose is survived by her daughters, Lorraine (Dave) Woody, Judy (Franklin) Kam and Jean (Richard) Osaka; grandchildren, Daniel Osaka, Spencer (Loi) Kam and Evan Kam; great-granddaughter, Hannah Kam; brother, Ronald (Ruri) Rikimaru. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.

Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wed. July 28, at Fukui Mortuary, 707 E. Temple Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441