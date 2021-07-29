Sumiko “Sue” (Kudo) Nakasone passed peacefully on Monday, July 19, 2021 from natural causes.

Memorial services to be arranged.

Sumiko Nakasone was born on June 1, 1925 in Los Angeles, Calif. She attended Nora Sterry Grammar School, Emerson Junior High School, University High School, and graduated from Manzanar High School. She married Isao Nakasone on February 17, 1951. Sumiko worked at various administrative positions, finally retiring from Mattel, Inc. in 2006 at the age of 81.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jhiichi Kudo and Tomiye (Makino) Kudo; her husband, Isao Nakasone; and siblings, Michko Uyemura, Fumiko Kobayashi, Takashi Kudo, Mieko Hikida, and Koji Kudo.

Sumiko is survived by daughters, Nancy N. Nakasone-Huey and Julie N. Nagano; son-in-law, Donald J. Huey; grandchildren, Brian Lim and Yuka Nakamura Lim, Joanna Huey and David Simmons-Duffin, and Darrell Lim and Kim Sa Lim; and great-grandchildren, Yuho, Sumiko, Myles and Naomi.