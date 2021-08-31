A private graveside service for Akiko Fujinami, 90-year-old, Tokyo, Japan-born Issei who passed away on August 17, 2021 in Gardena, will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Inglewood Park Cemetery, 720 E. Florence Ave., 90301, with Rev. Shumyo Kojima of Zenshuji Soto Mission officiating.

She is predeceased by her husband, Yoshio Fujinami, and is survived by her sons, Gary (Kym) Fujinami of Philipsburg, Mont., and Alan Fujinami; granddaughter Tori Fujinami; sisters, Masako (Shoji) Hiraoka of Hawaii and Junko Hagiwara of Japan; brother, Kan (Michiko) Ijichi of Japan; also survived by other relatives.

