Chizuko Suehiro (95) passed away on August 9, 2021 at Sunrise of La Palma, Calif.

Chizuko was born April 26, 1926 in El Segundo, Calif. to Riyu and Riyuske Shikuma.

She is survived by her children: Day (Lance) Hudson, Guy (Kim) Suehiro, Ford (Sandy) Suehiro; grandchildren, Heather Talbot, Keith Suehiro, Eric Suehiro and Colin Suehiro; sister, Sumie Horii; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Suehiro; sisters, Kazuye Shikuma, Yasumi Nitta, Makiko Ota and Keiko Toma. Private family service was held. Interred at Evergreen Cemetery, Los Angeles.

